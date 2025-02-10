A’Court Verdict: No LG Election Can Hold In Osun, APC Legal Adviser Warns OSIEC Chair

Share

The Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola has reaffirmed that no Local Government Election can be held in Osun State as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), in view of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Ogunsola cautioned the OSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye to refrain from any act capable of undermining the integrity and sanctity of the judiciary in respect of the unambiguous verdict unanimously delivered by the Justices of the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State on Monday.

Ogunsola who frowned at the statement issued by Abioye in response to the verdict, said it is laughable that a supposed legal practitioner would stoop to the ground of defending indefensible.

He warned Abioye and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in the state to tread with caution as the judgment was cleared enough for the blind to read and the deaf to hear.

“Our attention has been drawn to a miscarriage issued by Mr. Hashim Abioye, the purported Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission which has been captured by the People’s Democratic Party government in Osun State.

“In the said miscarriage of Mr Abioye, he deliberately set out to misrepresent the purport and import of the decision of the Court of Appeal in the appeal decided today, the 10th day of February 2025 as if the said decision did not reinstate the wrongly sacked APC Local Government Chairmen and Councilors.

“This is far from the truth as the Court of Appeal in unmistakable language nullified the decision of the Federal High Court which wrongly removed the elected Local Government Chairmen and Councilors from office.

“With the decision of the Court of Appeal, the terms of office of the Local Government Chairmen and Councilors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress in 2022 are still extant and have not expired.

“In the circumstance, no Local Government election can be held by the compromised OSIEC in February 2025 to overreach the decision of the Court of Appeal and the preserved terms of the oppressed, denied and victimized Local Government Chairmen and Councilors who were duly elected in 2022.

“We urge the members of the public to ignore the verbal leakages of Mr Abioye and respect the sanctity of the court of law, the laws of the land and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Ogunsola cautioned.

