A’Court Verdict: Natasha Calls On PDP Members To Embrace Unity

Following the Appeal Court judgment on the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on leaders and stakeholders of the party to embrace reconciliation and move beyond lingering litigations.

Speaking in a statement issued by her media aide, Mike Idoko, the lawmaker urged party members across the country to see the judgment as an opportunity to restore unity, strengthen internal democracy, and reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Natasha, who spoke in Abuja said the prolonged legal battles within the party could undermine the aspirations of loyal members who hope to contest elections under the PDP platform.

She, however, emphasized that political parties exist primarily to provide platforms for citizens seeking to serve their communities and the country through elective offices.

She warned that internal disputes should not be allowed to derail the aspirations of party members preparing for future elections.

Natasha further urged party leaders to adopt compromise and statesmanship in resolving internal disagreements, noting that the moment requires maturity, dialogue, and a collective commitment to the survival and progress of the PDP.

“The Court of Appeal has spoken, and as a democratic party that believes in the rule of law, we must now shift our focus from litigation to reconciliation and rebuilding.

“The strength of our party lies in unity, collective purpose, and our shared commitment to providing Nigerians with credible leadership.

“Our members across the grassroots—those aspiring to serve in State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, Senate, governorship positions, and even the presidency must not become casualties of prolonged disagreements among leaders.

“Their aspirations and the future of our party must remain paramount.

“At moments like this, leadership demands that we rise above personal interests and focus on the greater good of our party and our nation.

“This is the time to come together, engage constructively and organise a national convention that reflects the unity, inclusiveness and democratic values of our party.

“Nigerians are watching, and we must show that the PDP remains ready and capable of leading the nation forward,” she added.