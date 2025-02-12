New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
A’Court Verdict: Makinde Calls For Peace

A former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, has called for peace and restraint following the Appeal Court ruling nullifying the Osun State Government’s decision on local council executives.

In a statement yesterday, Makinde emphasized the need for calm and respect for the rule of law, urging all parties involved to avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

He said: “As we navigate the current situation in Osun State, it’s imperative that we prioritize peace and respect for legal processes. The recent judgement necessitates a measured and responsible approach from all stakeholders”.

Makinde also urged security agencies to remain vigilant in preventing any breakdown of law and order, stressing that complacency could lead to unrest.

