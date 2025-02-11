A’Court Verdict: Makinde Calls For Peace, Urges Respect For Rule Of Law

Share

…Urges Security agents to be vigilant

A former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, has called for peace and restraint following the Appeal Court ruling nullifying the Osun State Government’s decision on Local Council Executives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Makinde emphasized the need for calm and respect for the rule of law, urging all parties involved to avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

“As we navigate the current situation in Osun State, it’s imperative that we prioritize peace and respect for legal processes. The recent judgment necessitates a measured and responsible approach from all stakeholders,” he said.

Makinde also urged security agencies to remain vigilant in preventing any breakdown of law and order, stressing that complacency could lead to unrest.

“The security agencies must be proactive in maintaining law and order. There is no room for complacency; every effort must be made to prevent anarchy,” he stated.

He advised those benefiting from the judgment to approach the situation with humility, warning against actions that could be perceived as provocative.

“It is crucial that the victor acts with magnanimity and avoids any form of mockery or triumphalism. A delayed or inappropriate response could lead to wider tensions across the state,” Makinde cautioned.

The former lawmaker called for constructive dialogue and peaceful coexistence, urging all Osun residents to prioritize stability for the sake of the state and future generations.

