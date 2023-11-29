A’Court Verdict: Lagos APC Lawmaker Receives Certificate Of Return, Says Victory Act Of God

Consequent upon his re-affirmation as the winner of the March 18 states House of Assembly elections in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has presented a certificate of return to Dr Rauf Age-Suleiman, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state election petitions tribunal had ordered INEC to present the APC candidate with the certificate of return as the winner of the election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, while presenting the certificate to Dr Age-Suleiman with the certificate on Wednesday, urged the second-term lawmaker to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency and Nigeria as a whole.

Salami prayed to God to grant the winner “wisdom to do what is right.”

Speaking, Mr Age-Suleiman, expressed gratitude to God, his constituents, and party leaders, while also describing his legal victory both at the House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal and Court of Appeal as an act of God.

“Nothing but prayers has made this a possibility. I am happy that I got justice. It is a good thing to vent your grievances about an election in court, and we have got back our victory.

“I will continue to do what my constituents want, and my commitment is to make my people happy,” Mr Age-Suleiman, who is returning to the house for a second term, said.

The Lawmaker also extended the olive branch to his opponents, calling them to join hands with him in building and moving the constituency forward, while also promising to continue to support the cause of democracy and remaining dedicated to the welfare of the people by providing good representation for them.

He said he will continue to visit the people where they live and feel their purpose in all his intervention programs in the constituency.

Urging constituents to retain their confidence and trust in him, Age-Suleiman said that he would provide representation to all constituents regardless of political affiliations and faith.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Sabitu Abu-Hassan, said that continuity had been of great benefit in the state. He also added that the re-election of Mr. Age-Suleiman would bring a great deal of democratic dividends to the constituency.

He described Mr. Age-Suleiman as a dedicated politician and a good listener. Saying, “He gives things to people without letting other people know.”

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on November 17 sacked the Labour Party’s Olukayode Doherty and declared APC’s Age-Suleiman winner of the election.

The Appeal Court ruling affirms an earlier ruling by the House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.