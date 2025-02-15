A’Court Verdict: APM Pulls Out Of Osun LG Election

Share

…Says conduct of fresh LG election is illegal

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has pulled out of the forthcoming February 22 Local Government Election in Osun State, citing that going ahead with the poll is an affront and illegal to the Appeal Court verdict.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal on Monday reinstated council executives elected in 2022 at the tail end of the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

However, Governor Ademola Adeleke sacked them following the pronouncement of the Federal High Court the poll was illegal.

Yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared that it would boycott the election because the positions at 30 councils are not vacant by the verdict of the Court of Appeal, hence it is illegal to conduct a fresh election.

Subsequently, APM through its chairman, Hon Adewale Adebayo on Saturday declared that his members will not participate in the election.

Adebayo in a statement noted that it is illegal to participate in the election after Court of Appeal declared the local government seats wherein they want to conduct election are not vacant.

He said “In light of the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal on February 10th, which reinstated the sacked local government chairmen and councilors, APM has made the resolute decision to boycott the upcoming local government elections.

“We assert that any election taking place after this Court of Appeal verdict is illegal and fundamentally undermines the democratic process.”

He noted that “the reinstatement of the previously removed local government officials raises serious concerns regarding the legitimacy and integrity of any elections conducted thereafter.”

He admonished the government to heed the Court of Appeal’s ruling and to avoid any actions that could lead to civil unrest or anarchy, saying “Local government is the closest service unit to the people, and it is crucial that it operates within a framework of integrity that respects the rule of law.”

He warned that “The government must stop undermining local governance and allow for a legitimate process that truly reflects the will of the people.

“Our decision to boycott the February 22nd elections is made in the spirit of defending democracy and advocating for the rights of the citizens of Osun State.”

Share

Please follow and like us: