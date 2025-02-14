A’Court Verdict: Adeleke Raises The Alarm Over Plot To Destabilise Osun

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has raised the alarm over credible reports of a sinister plot by elements within the ‘opposition parties’ to launch vicious attacks on local governments Secretariat across the state including orchestrated onslaught on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government officials.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo, indicated that the evil agenda is designed to disrupt the forthcoming local government elections and create an atmosphere of chaos to push for the declaration of a state of emergency, warning that “anybody apprehended over the plot will face the full wrath of the law.”

The governor who described Osun as one of the most peaceful states in the Federation, decried the reprehensible desperation among the opposition politicians especially of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which is “manifesting in their concoction of fake court rulings, deliberate fabrication of fake news and condemnable building of false narratives instead of facing the electorate on February 22nd”.

Share

Please follow and like us: