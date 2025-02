A’Court Verdict: Adeleke Raises Alarm Over Plot To Destabilise Osun

Share

…Directs Security Operatives to Deal with TroubleMakers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has raised alarm over credible reports of a sinister plot by elements within the opposition parties to launch vicious attacks on Local Government Secretariat across the state including an orchestrated onslaught on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government officials.

In a statement issued, by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, this morning at Osogbo, the State Governor noted that the evil agenda is designed to disrupt the forthcoming Local Government elections and create an atmosphere of chaos to push for the declaration of a state of emergency, warning that “anybody apprehended over the plot will face the full wrath of the law”.

The Governor who described Osun as one of the most peaceful states in the federation decried the reprehensible desperation among the opposition politicians, especially of the All Progressive Congress which is manifesting in their concoction of fake court rulings, deliberate fabrication of fake news and condemnable building of false narratives instead of facing the electorate on February 22nd.

According to the State Governor, there is a subsisting court judgement secured by the APP which nullified the kangaroo local government election held in 2022, declaring that the judgement remains valid in law and reality.

The statement affirmed that the judgement of a Court of Appeal in Akure was about the filing of court processes by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has nothing to do with the subsisting judgement that sacked the illegally elected council chairmen and councillors of the APC.

“I have issued stern directives to the security agencies to secure the state and apprehend any troublemaker. There is no legal basis for any plot to take over the local government system in Osun state. Elections to fill the offices of chairmen and councillors are scheduled for February 22nd.

“Anybody who tests our resolve to sustain law and order in Osun state will have himself to blame. As the Chief Security Officer for the state, I am determined to deploy all available machinery of the state to maintain peace and punish troublemakers.

“I also call on citizens and residents of the state to go about their normal activities without fear or intimidation. The government is on top of the situation. We are resolved to keep the state and the streets safe from anti-democratic elements”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

