A’Court Upturns Conviction of Olaleye Over Defilement

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division has discharged and acquitted the medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, following a successful appeal, challenging his conviction and life sentence for defilement and sexual assault of a minor, his wife’s niece.

A three-man panel, comprising of Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada (Presided), Justice Abdu Dogo and Justice Mohammed Abubakar in a unanimous decision held that the trial court erred in convicting Dr Olaleye based on “tainted” and ‘unreliable’ evidence of his estranged wife, Oluremi, and the alleged survivor (names withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court convicted Olaleye in October 2023 for defiling his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution, represented by the Lagos State Government, had proven the charge against the defendant, and that the evidence was compelling.

The judge emphasised Olaleye’s confessional statement before his former counsel, Mr. Olalekan Buruji, and the Divisional Police Officer at the Anthony Police Station in Lagos, as proof that he had committed the offences.

Dissatisfied, Olaleye, through his lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), filed an appeal in November 2023, seeking to overturn Justice Oshodi’s judgment.

