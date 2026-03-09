The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld an earlier ruling that restrained the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting its national convention in Ibadan without allowing former Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, to contest for the party’s chairmanship position.

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Monday, March 9, affirmed the November 14 decision of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, which had barred the party from proceeding with the November 15–16 convention in Ibadan unless Lamido was permitted to participate in the chairmanship race.

The appellate court ruled that the PDP’s decision to go ahead with the convention despite the existing order of the lower court amounted to contempt and demonstrated disregard for the authority of the judiciary.

According to the court, it was not disputed that the party organised the convention while still under a binding directive from the Federal High Court requiring it to give Lamido the opportunity to contest.

The panel also rejected the PDP’s argument that it held the convention in compliance with a separate ruling issued by another court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The court maintained that parties in a case do not have the discretion to choose which court order to obey and which to ignore.

It further stated that the appropriate step for the party would have been to seek a stay of execution of the earlier ruling or file an appeal challenging the decision.

The court criticised the PDP’s conduct, describing it as contemptuous, and concluded that the trial court was right to assume jurisdiction over Lamido’s suit and grant the reliefs he requested.

Consequently, the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP, marked CA/ABJ/1695/2025, ruling that it lacked merit.

In addition, the court ordered the party to pay N2 million in costs.