A’Court To Delivers Judgment On Nasarawa Gov’ship Election Thursday

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Thursday, November 23, 2023, for judgment in the Nasarawa State gubernatorial election between the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and David Ombugadu of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nasiru Alhassan, the Electronic Desk Officer of the Appellate Court, made this known in a notice sent to parties via text message.

According to the notice, the judgment is scheduled to be delivered by 9 am by the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO:

Sule, unsatisfied with the judgment, filed an appeal to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirm his election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).