A’Court Sacks MC Oluomo As NURTW National Chairman

In a drastic turn of events, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday sacked the newly inaugurated National Chairman of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo from the position.

Saturday Telegraph had last weekend reported that MC Oluomo was elected as the National Chairman of the union in a meeting held in Osun State by the SouthWest arms of the union.

Following his election victory, MC Oluomo was on Monday, November 11 sworn in as the substantive National Chairman of the union in Abuja.

However, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal sacked MC Oluomo and affirmed Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the authentic President of NURTW.

The court also affirmed the judgment of the Industrial Court delivered on the 11th of March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023.

It would be recalled that Baruwa described MC Oluomo’s inauguration as blatant disregard and disrespect for the rule of law and an affront to the judiciary.

