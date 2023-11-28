A’Court Rulings May Lead To Anarchy In Nigeria – Bode George

…Says Nigerians no longer trust judiciary

Former National Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that when the judiciary is compromised, one way or the other, in a democratic system, then democracy is gone.

Speaking after a meeting with the Lagos State PDP elders, Bode George said conflicting and contradictory judgements coming from the judiciary are an indication that the country’s democracy is shaken.

He said: “In Nigeria, there are hundreds of Judges upholding the sanctity of the judiciary. They not only give judgements but they deliver Justice.

“Nigerians still believe in them. But, because of conflicting and contradictory judgements coming from a few, the belief of many Nigerians in the judiciary is understandably shaken.

“This is worrisome because if the people don’t believe in the third arm of government anymore, anarchy looms. Today, many Nigerians point to some corrupt judges who escape unscathed to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth because the system is too weak or compromised to do a proper investigation.

“We now have a situation in which courageous judges who refuse to do the bidding of ‘powers that be’ are accused of being corrupt and forced to resign.

“In many political cases, millions of people believe, and rightly so, that some judges deliver judgements, not justice.”

Bode George said there are now incessant conflicting ex-parte orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction. According to him, many Nigerians see this as a cankerworm affecting the judiciary.

“Stories of millions of dollars now fly around, especially in political cases. Sadly, some politicians now use the court as a shield and the highest political bidders are recklessly granted favourable orders.

“A few weeks ago, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Musa Muhammad Dattijo, took the judiciary to the cleaners. Nobody could have exposed the rot in the Third arm of Government better than the septuagenarian jurist.

“Obviously, the unholy dalliances between some politicians and judges are dangerous to our democracy. Millions of people will come out on the day of the election, queue, collect ballot papers, and cast their votes for their preferred candidates, results will be announced and everybody will jubilate only for three, five or seven judges to upturn the popular will of the people. What an affront!

“Pitiably, we now have a situation in which politicians who did not participate in party primaries are affirmed by the judiciary as the candidates because of ‘technicalities’.

“That is why Nigerians strongly believe that some members of the Executive suppress and intimidate Judges, just to get favourable judgements.

“Electoral verdict should be the sole responsibility of the electorate but it has now been turned upside down. It is now the government of the judiciary, by the judiciary, for the judiciary.

“Democracy should be about the people, exercising their fundamental human rights, not being goaded, as we are presently witnessing. Now, Judges select who should be members of the House of Representatives, Senators, Governors and even the President.

“What kind of electoral system are we running that all vices, electoral crimes, defects and manipulations cannot be checked before the general elections?”