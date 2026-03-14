A’Court Ruling: Our Leadership Still Intact – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the recent decision of the Court of Appeal did not affect the positions of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the party.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Saturday, explained that the appeal was filed by the National Chairman, Senator Mark, in connection with the ongoing suit instituted against the party leadership at the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

The party stated that the Court of Appeal did not determine the substantive dispute regarding the leadership of the ADC.

“The case challenging the emergence of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary is still pending before the Federal High Court and has not yet been heard or decided on its merits,” the statement further explained.

It also added that the Court of Appeal did not grant any relief in favour of the plaintiff, nor did it issue any order affecting the leadership structure of the party.

“On the contrary, the court ordered that parties should maintain the status quo, meaning that the current state of affairs within the party should remain unchanged pending the determination of the substantive suit,” ADC noted.

It urged members of the party not to panic or be misled by misinterpretations of the judgement.

“The ruling of the Court of Appeal is purely procedural and does not affect the legitimacy or tenure of the current national leadership of the party.

“The party remains united and focused despite the antics of anti-democratic forces bent on imposing a one-party rule on Nigeria,” ADC assured.