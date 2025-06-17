A’court Overturns Final Forfeiture Of Assets Seized From Emefiele, Orders Retrial

Share

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has set aside an order of final forfeiture of some assets seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court also unanimously upheld the forfeiture of the $2,045,000 to the Federal Government as the verdict was not challenged by Emefiele.

But in a split decision of two-to-one delivered on April 9, 2025, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Mustapha set aside the ruling of Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos and ordered a fresh trial of the case.

The appellate court cited conflicting evidence and procedural missteps in the trial court as the basis of its decision. The other justices on the panel were Justice Abdulazeez Anka, who delivered the lead judgment, and Justice Danlami Zama Senchi, who dissented.

It would be recalled that Justice Dipeolu had on November 1, 2024, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) application for the final forfeiture of various property and funds allegedly traced to Emefiele. These included multiple high-value real estate assets in Lagos and Delta State, as well as $2,045,000 in cash and shares in Queensdorf Global Fund Ltd.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Emefiele, through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), challenged the ruling on several grounds, including the trial judge’s alleged failure to properly evaluate the affidavit evidence and consider his legitimate interest in the properties.

He also argued that the judge wrongly dismissed his application for a stay of proceedings, despite pending criminal cases against him.

