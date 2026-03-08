A’Court Judgment Will Be Defining Moment For Nigerian Democracy – PDP Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have described the March 9 Court of Appeal judgment on the leadership tussle in the party as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

The governors, in a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, said the judiciary, as the custodian of justice, carries the weight of ensuring fairness, impartiality and the preservation of national stability.

“Whatever the decision may be, the PDP reaffirms its respect for the judicial process and its commitment to peace,” the state chief executives stated.

They noted that the PDP, as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democratic journey, has always “governed, opposed and contributed to the strengthening of institutions that protect the rights of citizens.”

The governors urged PDP members, supporters and all Nigerians to remain calm and disciplined in their reactions to whatever might be the ruling of the court.

“Our collective response must reflect maturity and a deep respect for the rule of law.

“We call on all party members and leaders to show maximum restraint, remain calm and be law-abiding before, during and after the judgment, as the leadership will meet immediately to review the judgment and chart the necessary post-judgment line of action,” the statement added.

According to the governors, democracy thrives on diversity of voices, competition of ideas and the ability of citizens to choose from credible alternatives.

They assured that the PDP will continue to embody these values and called on members of the party with political aspirations to contest the 2027 general elections to have faith in the party’s ability to provide the platform that will ensure their electoral victories, notwithstanding the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already published the timetable for the general elections.

The governors assured that the party will ensure the protection and realisation of their political ambitions.

The state chief executives said the PDP would remain resolute in its mission to provide Nigerians with a strong, credible and people-centred alternative.

“No ruling can erase the will of Nigerians for a fair and competitive political system.

“We are prepared to participate fully in the democratic process, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and respected.

“The judiciary has always remained the only impartial and people-oriented arm of government whose tireless defence of the Constitution has ensured the stability of our democratic governance,” the PDP governors said.