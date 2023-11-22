A’Court Judgment: Police Dispersed Hundreds Of Protesters With Teargas

Despite reaching agreements before the security agencies at the Kano State Police Command, on maintaining peace in the aftermath of the Appeal Court Judgement, some miscreants nearly disrupted the peace the ancient City enjoyed.

Hundreds of Young chaps who look like political thugs took to the Streets protesting the outcomes of the Appeal Court Judgement, on Wednesday.

The protesters who started from around the famous Kofar Nassarawa which was notoriously known for harbouring Criminals before now, tried to match through the City Center but we were made with heavy Security.

The Heavily Armed Police dispersed members after tear-gassing them into the City.

In a viral video, the protesters were seen in the Kofar Nassarawa area of the state in their dozens, however minutes after no signs of any one of them around the area.

Members of the NNPP and APC have signed peace accords late this week at the Police Command, something they promised to uphold.

All efforts to speak to Police Command proved abortive as no one was ready to respond to our Correspondent’s several calls