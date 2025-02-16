A’Court Judgment: Osun NLC Directs LG Workers To Withdraw Services

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Osun State Council has directed workers working within the Local Government Area across the state to withdraw their services effective from Monday, February 17, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Osun NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, the directive became imperative to ensure the safety of the workers working in the Local Government.

There had been reported plans by the All Progressives Congress APC to implement the judgement of the Court of Appeal reinstating the sacked Local Government chairmen elected at the twilight of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

NLC said it has noticed the political uproar bringing agitations and fear among its members working within the Local Government areas across the state.

It warned those planning any attack on its members working in various local government offices to desist from such a plan.

“NLC is apolitical, but we won’t allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We urge all the political parties and their members to abide by the rule of law. We insist on the rule of law to avoid a descent into anarchy.

” In furtherance to this, we hereby direct all our members working in all the LGAs in Osun State to withdraw their services effective Monday, 17th February 2025 by midnight.

“We won’t allow our members to return until their safety at work can be assured and guaranteed, which is their constitutional right.

“We hereby call on all security agencies to ensure the safety of all lives and properties within Osun State Local Governments and the public in general.

“The NLC Osun State remains committed to defending the rights, welfare, and safety of all its members.” the statement concluded

It, however, assured LG workers that their interests are protected just as their safety is guaranteed.

