A’Court Judgment: Osun NLC Directs LG Workers To Withdraw Services

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Osun State Council has directed workers working within the Local Government Area across the state to withdraw their services effective from Monday, February 17, 2025 In a statement signed by the Osun NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, the directive became imperative to ensure the safety of the workers working in the local Government.

There had been reported plans by the All Progressives Congress APC to implement the judgement of the Court of Appeal reinstating the sacked Local Government chairmen elected at the twilight of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

NLC said it had noticed the political uproar bringing agitations and fear among its members working within the Local Government areas across the state.

It warned those planning any attack on its members working in various local government offices to desist from such a plan. The statement reads: “NLC is apolitical, but we won’t allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We urge all political parties and their members to abide by the rule of law. We insist on the rule of law to avoid a descent into anarchy.

“In furtherance to this, we hereby direct all our members working in all the LGAs in Osun State to withdraw their services effective Monday, 17th February 2025 by midnight.

