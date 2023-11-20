A’Court Judgment: NNPP/APC Debunk Violence Protest’s In Kano

The Deputy Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Wada Ibrahim Dohu and Ibrahim Zakari Sarina have debunked any plan by their separate parties to commence violent protest in the wake of Court of Appeal judgment that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The duo speaking before the joint Security Chiefs of DSS, Police, Army, and other para-military on Monday, at the Police Command, Bompai, described the speculation that their members are planning violent protests as baseless and unfounded.

Ibrahim Dahu the NNPP Deputy Chairman South, said to them they had resigned their faith in God and that even before the Judgement they were known for being peaceful party people.

The NNPP Chief noted that as Kwankwasiyya followers, their main slogan is peace and tranquility, and that is what they maintained for the last decades they have been.

Zakari Sarina on his part said as victorious in the Court, there was no way they would now pay back the Kano People with violent Protest, asking, “What are we going to achieve with it”.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, urged Kano residents to continue to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence as joint security forces have since been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the State.

He emphasized that whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.