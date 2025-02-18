A’Court Judgment: NASS Caucus Asks Tinubu To Intervene in Osun Crisis

Share

The Osun State Caucus of the National Assembly yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the violent clashes in Osun State over the control of the councils between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a news conference, the caucus consisting of three Senators and nine House of Representatives members asked Tinubu to order the police to restore law and order in the troubled state.

The leader of the caucus in the House of Representatives Bamidele Salam, who spoke on behalf of the group, condemned the forceful takeover of council secretariats following a contentious court ruling tied to the 2022 LG election.

He said: “We use this medium to condemn the brazen effrontery of the sacked local government council officials to return to office notwithstanding the yet-to-be-set-aside decision of the Court of Appeal Akure against their return to the office.

“Today, the people of Osun woke up to a criminal takeover of the local government secretariats by these sacked officials who forcefully broke into the premises of the councils, aided by thugs and hooligans, who have been shooting sporadically, wreaking havoc on the people, thereby breaking law and order.

“We are aware that these dastardly acts are being carried out under the directives of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola and some notable leaders of the APC in the state in active collaboration with the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

