A’Court Judgment: Kano Residents Troop Out In Support Of Abba

Hundreds of Kano State residents on Monday trooped out to not only catch a glimpse of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who was sacked by the Appeal Court but to also pray for him to succeed at the Supreme Court.

The crowds spontaneously took over the streets of the Kano metropolis as they trooped out of their shops and houses to show support for Governor Abba who was out to commission a project at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, to inspect the ongoing Wujuwuju roads and also to Commission another ultra-modern hospital in the City.

Yusuf, who was on his first public outing in the state since after he was sacked by the Appeal Court in Abuja was hailed by supporters all along his way from the Government House to the Specialist Hospital, on Monday evening, where the crowds took over the streets chanting songs of support, eulogies and prayers for him.

It would be recalled that the Appeal Court in Abuja had on Friday reaffirmed the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the rightly elected governor of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), had cross-appealed the Election Petition Tribunal decision on whether Yusuf was a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) when he contested as Governor.

The entire metropolis stood still due to the crowds as some were seen crying and chanting “Kano said Abba, four-plus-four” (Kano is for Abba, two terms).

Yusuf commissioned the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital as one of the several projects he had embarked upon since his elections.

As the news went around to other projects he was inspecting after the Specialist Hospital, including Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital and a road project at Wujuwuju in Gworon Dutse quarters, more and more supporters poured out on the streets.