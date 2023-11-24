A’court Judgment: Join Us To Build Ogun, APC Tells Adebutu, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, has called on the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu to join Governor Dapo Abiodun in his efforts to take the state to greater heights.

The party stated this while reacting to the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in, Igbosere, Lagos, which affirmed the election of Abiodun as the validly elected Governor of Ogun State in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

The party in a statement by his Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in Abeokuta on Friday said with the judgment, it is expected that the PDP and its candidate would face the reality that they did not only lose the elections but also couldn’t have won with a tattered, disorganized and castrated party

The statement reads in part: “We give glory to our faithful God for the journey so far. We thank the good people of Ogun State who refused to sell their birth rights and clearly voted for our party and candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the election.

“The PDP and the Adebutus should know by now that money is not everything and that the conscience of the Ogun State people is priceless.

“If the remnant of opposition PDP, is really serious and genuine about the development of Ogun State, then this is the time to join Dapo Abiodun in his tireless and inclusive agenda in taking the state to greater heights.

“Our governor has demonstrated humility, maturity inclusivity and purposefulness since mounting the saddle of governance in the gateway state.

“We want to assure our people that with this judgement, our government will not only redouble its efforts in socio-cultural, economic and infrastructural development of Ogun State but will also continue to spread the dividends of democracy, equitably and fairly across all the 20 LGs in Ogun State.”