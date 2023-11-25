A’Court Judgment: ‘Don’t Rejoice Yet, Your Victory Is Temporary’, Adebutu Replies Abiodun, APC

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has described the victory of Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Court of Appeal on Friday as “only temporary”.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos had on Friday affirmed the election of Abiodun as the validly elected governor of Ogun state in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

Two of the court judges, J.S. Ikyegh and Muhammed Mustapha, in their judgement held that Adebutu’s appeal lacked merit and subsequently dismissed it, while the third judge, Justice Jane Inyang in her judgement ordered INEC to organise a rerun within 90 days in the affected 92 polling units where the election was cancelled due to violence and election malpractices.

Reacting to the court’s judgement on Saturday, Adebutu in a statement by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya urged Abiodun and his party not to rejoice yet over what temporary victory.

Adebutu hinted that he and his party will approach the Supreme Court to seek justice.

The PDP chieftain said the Appeal court judgment was an indication that “true justice is on the way and the hope of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun state is drawing nearer”.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Adebutu said, “The appeal judgement can be described as the pathway to victory. It resolved unanimously, five out of the eight issues in our favour, only one issue in favour of the respondents (Dapo Abiodun and APC) while the other two issues were resolved in a ratio of two to one.

“We are indeed glad and hopeful that the judiciary at a higher level is gradually considering the merits of the petition, unlike the lower court that chose to address technicalities in place of merit. Obviously, that human decision has no place in our rule of law and cannot stand. It is however heartwarming that the appeal court resolved all the issues.

“We especially want to salute the courage and boldness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang who delivered the minority judgment that was well-detailed and true to the provisions of the rule of law.

“The judgment which sacked the incumbent Governor recalled his certificate of return and ordered INEC to organize a rerun within 90 days in the affected 92 polling units where the election was cancelled due to violence and election malpractices. This reputable judge also said that INEC should not have made a declaration on the March 18th Governorship election, a fact that is enshrined in the electoral act considering the margin of lead rule.

“We make bold to say that if our courts can emulate the uprightness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang, there will be a great hope for a greater Nigeria and democracy.

“It should be crystal clear to the placeholders in the government of Ogun State that they need not to rejoice over nothing as what they enjoy now is temporal and can not last because the truth will still prevail.

“We call on all the good people and stakeholders in Ogun State to celebrate Hon. Justice Jane Inyang as a role model for true justice and pray for more of such courageous Justices as we move up the ladder.

“We remain committed to our vision of a brighter future for our beloved State.

“To our supporters; Your tenacity and unwavering faith in our cause have continued to replenish our strength even as we continue this battle to reclaim our mandate. As we continue this legal battle to the top of the ladder, please remain steadfast, the truth will ultimately prevail, and the will of the people will be acknowledged.”