A’Court Judgement: Police Uncover Plots Of Violence Protest, Deploy Armed Personnel

Following the speculated moves by some party loyalists to commence violent protests in the wake of the Court of Appeal judgment that gave APC victory in Kano State, the State Police Command, has put adequate security in place to prevent escalation of tensions that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

The State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, made this known while warning that whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State, will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the Law.

According to him, credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed that the intention of some groups of political party supporters using unconventional media platforms, mobilizing people and planning to enter the streets in the form of protest to the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict which was delivered on Friday, 17th November 2023.

“The information revealed that the intention of the protesters is to shut down the State in an action which may likely result in violence. It’s on this note that the police command issued a warning to residents of the state to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

“Furthermore, you will all recall that prior to the court ruling, the leaderships of both NNPP and APC had been invited by the Kano State Police Command where the peace accord was signed on Thursday, 16th November 2023.”

He added that the objective of the peace accord was to maintain harmony and ensure that the political landscape in Kano State remained peaceful, irrespective of the judgment’s outcome.

“In furtherance, the leadership of the two political parties promised that; no politically motivated clusters of people would be allowed at any location under whatever guise, their supporters would not engage in any mass action suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests, or celebrations that may trigger reactions, unguarded statements from their members likely to increase political tension or undermine the security arrangements and sanctity of the Judiciary would be avoided, they will remain committed to on behalf of their parties to monitor, adhere and comply with the details contained in the peace accord signed before the Kano State Police Command.

” Their parties will support all the arrangements put in place by the security apparatus to maintain peace and order, and that any person or group of persons directly or indirectly found disrupting the peace before, during, and after the Appeal Court Judgment shall face the full wrath of the Law”

The Commissioner of Police, called on all residents to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence as joint security forces have since been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the State, adding that whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The CP while appreciating the peace-loving people of the State for their cooperation, support, and understanding, expressed the commitment of the Police Command to the protection of lives and properties of all residents in the State.