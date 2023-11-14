A’Court Judgement: Police Bans Protests, Celebration In Kano

The Kano State Police Command in trying to keep the State safe after the announcement of the forthcoming Governorship Appeal Court Judgement, has outlawed all forms of celebration, protests or gatherings that will trigger violence.

The Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa in a statement said engaging in mass actions, suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger reactions should be avoided.

He added that unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should also be avoided.

CSP Kiyawa, however, said the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, in liaison with other heads of security agencies working in the State, have deployed adequate personnel and equipment to identified strategic locations in the State to ensure the security of lives and properties and to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order.

“While the Police and Security Agencies in the State are assuring the good people of the State of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the appeal judgment, residents of Kano State are also expected to play their part in avoiding to be involved in the breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.

CP Gumel further reiterates the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies in the State will not give room for any unscrupulous person(s) trying to jeopardize the security arrangements and as such residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities.