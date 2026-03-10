A’Court Judgement, Plot To Shut Us Out Of 2027 Contest – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday’s Court of Appeal judgment, which invalidated its national convention held last year in Ibadan, was orchestrated to shut the party out of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, at an expanded meeting of the board on Tuesday, called on members of the party to quickly find a solution to the court judgment.

The meeting, attended by the party’s two remaining governors: Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde as well as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC), and the Forum of PDP State Chairmen, was convened to consider the Appeal Court judgment. Wabara described the situation as an opportunity for the party to begin afresh.

“The whole idea is to edge us out. But we will find our way if we have an open mind. We should, in these meetings, keep an open mind and see how we can get ourselves back on track,” Wabara advised.

He urged party members to “be very serious with the decisions we are going to arrive at,” adding, “We must work in accordance with the Constitution. And you can never go wrong if you abide by the Constitution and the rule of law.”

The former Senate President assured that the PDP will not die, stating, “We will continue to fight.”

Governor Seyi Makinde described the situation in the PDP as a challenging period for both party leaders and democracy in Nigeria.

“I have been talking to people of knowledge, people who have been involved in the political evolution of this country, and none of them have seen a political landscape like what we are witnessing today,” he said.

The governor, however, said the party is not discouraged and expressed hope that the PDP will overcome its challenges. He assured that despite being only two PDP governors still in the party, “when the story of democracy in Nigeria is told, they will find us on the side of the people.”

He advised politicians to be conscious of what history will record against or in their favor during this period. Makinde consoled party members with the Biblical injunction: “Weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning.”

The National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, expressed concern over the developments affecting the PDP. He noted that the NWC had strived to keep hope alive for millions of Nigerians in democracy since the November 15, 2025, national convention and to ensure that the fortunes of the PDP are strengthened.

Turaki described the expanded BoT meeting as timely, providing party leaders an opportunity to “consider the situation on the ground and then come up with workable and implementable options that will save this party and indeed save Nigeria’s democracy.”

The meeting, however, was inconclusive, and party leaders resolved to continue deliberations on Wednesday.

The National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, who briefed journalists, disclosed that the party was yet to receive the certified true copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgment.

Emembong stated that party leaders resolved that the PDP will be on the ballot in the 2027 general elections, adding that the party’s digital membership registration has already recorded over two million members.

He did not foreclose reconciliation with the other faction but emphasized that any engagement would be on principle.