A’Court Judgement: PDP BoT Sets C’ttee To Reconcile Party Members

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not comfortable with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which invalidated the November 15 and 16, 2025, National Convention that produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The board, however, said that it has resolved to explore the window provided by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, for reconciliation within the party.

The PDP BoT had called for an emergency expanded meeting of PDP stakeholders to discuss the implications of the court judgement on the party. The meeting lasted for two days.

The board in a communique at the end of the meeting on Wednesday, said it is still awaiting the advice of its lawyers on the way forward.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who read the text of the communique, expressed worry at the avoidable internal leadership disputes and wranglings, which he said had led to damaging litigations with consequential detrimental effect on the unity and smooth running of the PDP as the major opposition party in the country.

Wabara stated that the BoT, as third highest leadership organ of the party, has “resolved to take immediate steps to reconcile all stakeholders, put an end to all disputes and restore the party to good political health, particularly to enable the PDP field candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

He disclosed that the board has constituted a “special committee to immediately interface with the legal teams and any other stakeholders to foster reconciliation within the party.”

The former President of the Senate stated that the BoT is conscious of the interest and aspiration of party members who are desirous of contesting various positions in the 2027 general elections.

He commended the support, loyalty and solidarity of Nigerians towards the PDP, and said it is evident in the ongoing nationwide e-registration of members.

“Reports from the field indicate daily registration of members in their millions.

“The unprecedented surge to our party despite the challenges underscores the standing of the PDP as the party of choice for the majority of Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he added.

Wabara called on all leaders and members of the party to jettison all personal and group interests and come together as one family in the overall interest of the party and the well-being of millions of Nigerians whose hope is anchored on the PDP.

He commended the efforts of the remaining two PDP governors – Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State – for their commitment and steadfastness towards the party and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Makarfi, who resigned as BoT Secretary last year, resigned his position.

Wabara, however, stated that the “BoT pursuant to Section 32 of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) unanimously approved the appointment of Dr Babangida Aliyu as the Secretary of the board.”

He urged Nigerians not to be dispirited but remain hopeful “as the PDP works hard in repositioning itself for the task of salvaging our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”