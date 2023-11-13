A’Court Judgement Ordering Rerun In Plateau North Senatorial Seat A Temporary Setback – Mwadkwon

Former Senate Minority Leader and Senator Representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon has called on his kinsmen and constituents to remain calm and shouldn’t be disturbed following the recent Appeal Court judgment that nullified his election and order for a rerun to be conducted by INEC within 90 days.

Sen. Mwadkwon said he was massively voted by the Masses during the 2023 elections to represent the good people of Plateau North, and as such the People’s mandate can’t be thwarted.

He expressed confidence that he would be reelected back to the Senate during the rerun elections when INEC fixed the date.

The Lawmaker stated this while Speaking to Journalists after attending an Annual Worshipped of the Berom Nation known as “WUSAL BEROM” 2023 held at Kuru, Plateau State.

“I want to call on all the good people of Plateau North and Plateau State to remain calm. Politics is Politics. you are bound to face setbacks, for you to be a great leader, you must face challenges. These challenges are normal as far as I’m concerned.

“It is a temporary setback, God knows why it has happened. I’m happy because nobody has become violent and the electorate is determined they will still do what they did.

“When the time comes, you will see it yourself. We will have more than enough votes during the rerun than we even deserve”

He however tasks Berom nation, Plateau State at large to stand united and love one another.

“The central message is for us in Berom Nation and Plateau State to love one another, be one another keepers, peaceful people, hard-working, we should help one another and we should make sure that Berom nation is one and indivisible nation. there are no two Berom nations. therefore, we should tolerate one another.