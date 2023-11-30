A’Court Judgement: NNPP Series Of Protests Clear Violation Of Peace Accords – APC

The Kano State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of violating the Peace Accords they severally signed at the Police Headquarters by sponsoring a series of protests in the state.

Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, a staunch member of the APC and a contestant of the House of Representatives from Madobi, Kura, Garun Mallam, said while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday at Press Center, Kano, said the NNPP is using the series of protests to create unnecessary tension where there is none.

He said the protests have demonstratively violated the Peace Accords they together agreed on and signed before the Nigeria Security at Bompai Police Headquarters.

However, he said the recent unfolding events in Kano, following the affirmation of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Judgement sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, by the Appeal Court in Abuja, has become pertinent to draw public attention that the NNPP is mischievously trying to cause uncertainty and chaos where there is none in Kano.

He reminded that “We are all aware that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the March 18th 2023 Governorship Election by the Elections Petitions Tribunal and Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna announced as the duly elected Governor of Kano state, the same judgement is reaffirmed by the Appeal Court in addition to the judgement declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf as not being a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) when he contested for Governorship of the state.”

Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso said these judgements were passed in accordance with the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act as amended.

But unfortunately, not happy with the judgement, the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement have engaged in massive propaganda thereby insulting the judiciary and trying to instigate political violence in Kano.”

“They have spread false claims that Kano state is facing serious tension by funding patches of protests and rallies across the metropolis, this is in violation of the Peace Accord that was signed at the Police Command recently part of which has banned such public assemblies.”

“I wish to state in clear terms that the peace and tranquillity enjoyed in Kano, with everyone going about his daily business, is a testament that it is not true that there is any tension in the state, it is the sponsored protests that are used to falsely create a picture of crises in the state,” he added.

Musa Illiyasu worried that “In the meantime, the NNPP is wasting Kano’s meagre resources chasing shadows by taking political issues of the country that are rooted in the Nigerian Laws to ECOWAS, EU, US and other places instead of waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court of the land.

“The worse part of this is that the NNPP is not allowing the teeming masses to rest again, after demolishing their billions of Naira worth of property illegally, they are now sponsoring innocent youths to cause tension and chaos in the state”.

He warned that the Kano people cannot be cajoled using sponsored protests because they believe that it is Allah who gives power to whom He wishes and takes it from whom He wishes, and if He takes it from Abba Kabir Yusuf and gives it to Nasiru Yusu Gawuna, so be it, these protests are stage-managed and deliberately intended to create tension in the state and make it look like all is not well.

“The people of Kano are with APC and with Gawuna and Ganduje. We won the election and the court detected the invalid votes they mischievously placed during the polls and cancelled them it was returned to us, all the protests they were staging were fake and with the deliberate intention of heating the polity and creating undue tension where there is none.”

“Everyone is going about his daily business except those paid crowds trying to create tension. After all, who will come out to protest because the court has sacked Abba, after demolishing their property? This is just a sign that the end has come for them, that is why they are all over the place trying to create unnecessary tension