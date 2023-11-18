A’court Judgement In Lagos Unfortunate, We’ll Pursue Our Case To Logical Conclusion –Amode

Hakeem Amode, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has affirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to pursuing its governorship case to a logical conclusion. He however, emphasised that the PDP remains a robust opposition force in the state. Amode challenged the state government to enhance transparency by making its accounts public, and allow residents insight into the utilisation of public funds. Amode spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

How will you react to the judgement of the Court of Appeal that was against your candidate?

What happened at the Court of Appeal is unfortunate. The judge said in her judgement that a candidate is not required to submit his or her high school certificate or results to contest an election. She said that you don’t need to submit any result to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), it’s a very sad thing. They did not see the merit of out case, but I will not dwell too much on it because our party would review the judgement properly.

We will sit down with our lawyers and take a decision as a party. It is unfortunate that we are where we are today with all of the atrocities that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate committed in Lagos State and they are still doing the same thing. It’s unfortunate that the Appeal Court judges did not see reason with what we are saying. It is sad that the candidate of the APC has two results from the same school. I am not a lawyer, but we will sit down with our lawyers to review the judgement, as I said.

But some of issues raised bother on evidence, the judges said you should bring both fake and original results to prove your point, and that some of the issues were pre-election matters, whereas your candidate was not a member of the APC or an aspirant in the election…

The people that contested primary election with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did not point the issues out, but we now conducted a general election with him and what we are saying is about his sponsorship. We are saying that he was not properly sponsored by the party. They did not follow the Electoral Law. We could not question the results at the primary because we are not members of the APC, but the moment he became a candidate and we contested an election with him, then we can question his results.

What his secondary school and the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) brought were different. The names on them were different. The name on the master list that WAEC brought was different from the name on the certificate he submitted. So, how else do you want to prove, when you have different names on an examination that was conducted the same month and year. So, I don’t understand how we got to where we are today. We are not going to give up, we will look at it and do what is necessary.

The election was about the people of Lagos State voting for a candidate of their choice, are you convinced that Governor Sanwo-Olu wasn’t actually voted for by the people?

What we are saying is that you cannot build something on nothing. If you are not properly nominated as a party, you are not even supposed to be a candidate in the election. We have contested an election with some- body who was not validly nominated. So, if you are not validly nominated whatever votes you have garnered are invalid.

So, we did not contest election with someone that was properly nominated. We want to uphold what the electoral law says, which was why we went to court and we will fight up to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Will you say the PDP is properly rooted in Lagos State because apart from the governorship election, your party didn’t win any seat in the state house of assembly and the National Assembly?

What we had in Lagos State in the 2023 general elections were not real elections because they were marred with violence, there were a lot of irregularities in them. You could see the amount of violence that characterised the elections, they did not reflect the will of the people. The election is not a true reflection of the will of the people.

What lessons has your party learned from both the elections and the court judgements because another general elections are coming up in 2027?

The PDP is a national party, a party that is rooted in the DNA of the peo- ple of Lagos State. It’s a political party that Lagosians know and they understand what we stand for. That was why in 2015, the PDP won eight seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly and six seats in the Federal House of Representatives. Having said that, I will say we have some issues that we are working on, we will reconcile all of our aggrieved members and sit down as a family to address whatever issues that we have to ensure that we are a formidable party by 2027, a par- ty to be reckoned with that the people of Lagos State will vote for.

They know our antecedents and they have always been supporting us. We don’t see anything that would change that in 2027. The factor that affected us in 2023 was the “Obidient” thing and we are working towards resolving that. We want the people of Lagos State to know that we are the alternative party and we will stand in opposition to give them the real dividends of democracy. They can identify that through the series of things that we have done, how we have ensured that there is a viral opposition in Lagos State and we criticise, when it is necessary and proffer solutions to some of the problems in the state.

The APC has been ruling Lagos State for the past 24 years, yet see all the problems that we still have in the state. There is flooding here and there, and there is a lot of infrastructure deficit in the state. They are still not able to provide a good and comfortable education, healthcare, and social amenities for the people of the state. We will continue to ensure that the PDP stands as an opposition party and a party that will give them an alternative in Lagos State.

People look at politicians as people that are not ready to solve their problems, the PDP used to be the ruling party at the federal level and you still have your party ruling in some other states of the federation, yet there are still issues, how would you react to this?

Look at all of the states where the PDP is in power and compare them to APC states and see the difference. Look at Lagos State, the PDP has never governed the state before. But we are looking forward to the day that the people of the state would give us the opportunity and they will see the difference. The people of Lagos State would govern themselves and provide a good government that has human feelings, that would make their money work for them, and that their money remains in the state. As at today, there are so many capital flights out of Lagos.

The money the government collect as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and the money they collect from Abuja do not correspondent with what the government has done in the state. This is the only government, since 24 years, that has not opened its books for the people to see. Let them open their books and let Lagosians see what they are doing with the money because everything is shrouded in secrecy. Let them open the books and let us see what they are doing with our money.

What are they doing with the billions of naira they generate in the state every month, is it commensurate with what is on ground. I can tell you categorically that it is not. We look forward to the day that the APC in Lagos State, from the local governments to the state levels, would be kind enough to let Lagosians see their books.

What will your party do differently in Lagos if given opportunity to serve?

Lagos State is the richest in Nigeria. We will spend the money of Lagos for Lagos people. Look at our healthcare, there are still so many things to be done there. We will revive the sector with modern equipment and motivate the staff. Our doctors deserve better treatments, same goes for our nurses. We will ensure that all our general hospitals are upgraded, while the primary healthcare centers would also be improved. Look at the education sector, we need more structures there and provide benches and chairs and build more schools.

What of the teachers, they should be motivated. Why would those who train our children be underpaid. Teachers are builders, we should also make them happy. Look at the state of roads in Lagos. We need to spend more money on the roads. We will not say this or that road is federal, all the roads in the statea would be given attention, the resources are there. What of employment, we will make sure that all the youths in the state are engaged to prevent crime in the state, there are so many ways to achieve that.

Lagos State is the Centre of Excellence, so we will ensure that we achieve excellence in the state. There is no reason Lagos State or Lagosians should suffer, we should be the best in everything and that can be achieved in the state. The PDP-led gov- ernment would give people the best unlike what we have presently.