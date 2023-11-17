A’Court Judgement: Governor Abba Appeal For Calm

Kano State government has advised people in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of causing a breach of peace as the Appeal Court delivers judgment on Friday, November 17 in the appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf against the judgment of the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by the State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, on Thursday, said the advice becomes necessary as some may take advantage of the situation and cause a breach of peace

Dantiye stressed the need for people to maintain the peace for the development of the state and country at large.

He also called on security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that law and order are maintained as well as ensure full protection of of lives and properties of the citizens in the state.