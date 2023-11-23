A’Court Judgement: Clerical Error On Certified Copy ‘Scandalous’ – Dederi

The Commissioner for Justice in Kano State, Haruna Dederi, has described the purported claim of error on the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the state’s governorship election as “outrageously scandalous”.

New Telegraph recalls that the Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which sacked state Governor, Abba Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March 18 poll.

However, a CTC of the judgment that emerged on Tuesday affirmed Yusuf’s victory.

While the court had clarified the situation, saying it was a typo error, the State Commissionerof Justice argued that such a development is “scandalous”.

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, Dederi said, “What is a typographical error? Does it affect one word? Does it affect two words? Does it affect three words? How can a typographical error affect whole paragraphs? This is something that cannot be accepted by any discernible mind as I have said.

“This is something that is outrageously scandalous and it cannot be accepted. We are not satisfied.”

The Commissioner, who said the controversy surrounding the judgment “has now been shifted to the Supreme Court,” believes “it would be resolved there”.

the Appeal Court’s clarification, he maintained that the trending copy of the CTC is “the only version we have as the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

“There is no corrected version,” insisting that the claims of typo error about the CTC “is not tenable. It cannot be accepted”.

Governor Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict and hope to get justice.

The party challenged “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly Certified True Copy, CTC including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant”.