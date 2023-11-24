A’Court Judgement: APC Yoruba Group Rejects Allegations Of Tinubu Interference

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Yoruba Group in Sabo Gari, Kano State has taken a stance against the allegations of possible interference of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing Governorship Elections Cases in the state.

The APC Yoruba Group who rose from a Conference in Kano, said that their People are on notice that they have in the course of the 2023 general elections voted massively for Tinubu and all other APC contestants.

The Leader of the group, Seyi Olurunsola, said that his people believe in the Government of Tinubu and the capacity of the Judiciary to deliver accurate Judgment in the case of the Kano Governorship Elections.

The APC Yoruba Group are responding to an earlier similar Press conference by another Yoruba Cultural Group who expressed fears that alleged Bola Tinubu Interference in the Kano case is Jeopardizing their peace.

He said his People are well known for living peacefully with their host Community as shown during the last elections where they massively voted for APC in all its ramifications.

“Elections and its processes must be about winning and losing and it is clear that the NNPP has lost the election going by the two judgements at Tribunal and Appeal Courts, it is important for them to accept defeat”.

The APC Yoruba Group further warned other Yoruba Cultural Groups not to plunge the State into anarchy and uncertainty by their actions, advising them to put the interests of their people more than what they would gain.

Some Groups under the name Yoruba Cultural Group had called on their leaders and other like-minded people to talk to President Tinubu against alleged interference with the Kano Governorship Elections and allowed the Judiciary to do their jobs.

Insisting that his alleged interference is Jeopardizing their peace and tranquillity in Kano, a place where they live peacefully without any harassment.