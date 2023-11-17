A’Court Judgement: A Win-Win Victory For Kano People – APC State Chair

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kano State Chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas has said the victory recorded by his party at the appeal court is a victory for all the people of Kano State.

Alhaji Abbas disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Kano following the ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the judgment of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal sacking the incumbent Governor, Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Speaking on the development, the state APC Chairman said the victory is a clear indication that their party won the election at the initial stage.

” I am happy to inform all those that fall victim to demolition by the NNPP administration at Eid ground, Salanta, and other places that this is their victory, and their saviour has arrived ”

“We assure the people of Kano that their responsible Government is back, and we are back for good not evil, so they have nothing to fear”.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas appealed to his Party teeming supporters to to conduct themselves peacefully, and maturely while celebrating their hard-earned victory.

The APC Chairman noted that they have the assurance of winning the case even at the Supreme Court with the evidence on ground and what had happened in the court’s.

“We are back to correct the wrongs and the imperial tendencies meted out on you our beloved Kano citizens be rest assured that things will return to normalcy and your businesses will boom again”.

Abbas, noted that Kano as a Commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, has been relegated to the backdrop in the few days of NNPP illegal government, but now with the returns of the APC things will be put to the soundtrack.

“We are going to return all demolished Shops to those who were victimized and their hard-earned wealth where destroyed, this is a promise and we will certainly fulfill it”, Abbas said.