A’Court Halts Action On Bayero, Sanusi Emirship Tussle

Share

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday suspended all actions related to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, following the transmission of the case records to the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous ruling delivered by a three-member panel of Justices, presided over by Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill, the court directed all interested parties to exercise caution pending the hearing of their appeals at the Apex Court.

The Court upheld the withdrawal of an application filed by the Kano State Government after the record of appeal had been transmitted to the Supreme Court.

During the resumed hearing on the enforcement of its earlier orders, counsel for the Kano State Government, Ibrahim Wangida, informed the Court that a notice of appeal had already been filed against the stay of execution order issued on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Wangida said that all necessary legal steps had been taken, including the transmission of the record to the Supreme Court.

By legal implication and judicial precedent, the transmission of the record to the Supreme Court acts as a stay of any further action on the ruling of the Court of Appeal delivered on March 14, 2025.

It will be recalled that Justice Abang, on March 14, 2025, ordered a stay of execution of his earlier judgment, which validated the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The Judge also instructed all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, meaning the situation should remain as it was before the trial Court’s judgment on June 13, 2024, in suit no. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024.

Dissatisfied with Justice Abang’s ruling, Kano State Government’s counsel, Barrister Wangida, argued that the judgment contained a serious legal error, as an appeal had already been filed before the Supreme Court.

Responding to the notice, counsel for the appellant, Abdul Fagge (SAN), did not object but affirmed that the respondent had acted within the provisions of the Constitution.

The Kano State Government had reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano pursuant to the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

This law also dissolved the Emirates created by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero, who was appointed as the 15th Emir.

However, Bayero, backed by security personnel, has since returned to Kano and occupied the Nassarawa mini-palace while legally challenging his removal by the state government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

