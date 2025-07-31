A’Court Dismisses PDP, SDP, Others’ Appeals On Ondo Governorship Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has dismissed the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties challenging the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justices Nimpar Yargata, K.I. Amadi, and I.M. Sani, the appellate court upheld the earlier verdict of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the outcome of the November 16, 2024 election.

The Tribunal, chaired by Justices Imelda Etiape, Daurabu Sikkam, and Benson Ogubu, had earlier dismissed the petitions filed by the Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and PDP against the victory of Aiyedatiwa and Adelami, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s ruling, the petitioners proceeded to the appellate court, asking it to overturn the decision and nullify the election. However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals one after the other, stating that the appellants failed to substantiate their claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court held that the appellants did not provide sufficient evidence to show how the alleged irregularities affected the election across polling units, wards, and local government areas. It further observed that the political parties abandoned their cases by failing to present credible witnesses at the tribunal to support their claims of widespread electoral malpractice.

The appellate court reaffirmed the tribunal’s judgment, declaring Aiyedatiwa and Adelami as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State. The court also awarded a cost of ₦1.5 million against the appellants.

Reacting to the judgment, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the verdict as a welcome development and lauded the Court of Appeal justices for delivering a detailed and unanimous ruling.

“I give glory to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo State. Over 366,000 residents gave us their mandate on November 16, 2024 to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor,” he said.

“That mandate was validated by the tribunal and has now been reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal. While some political parties tried to overturn the people’s decision through the back door, the judiciary has fulfilled its role by upholding the choice made by the majority of voters across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I want to thank the people of Ondo State for their unwavering support and belief that the antics and rigmarole by the opposition, especially the PDP, could not steal the mandate.”

He also extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing a level playing field for all political actors throughout the electoral and judicial processes.