A’Court Didn’t Order Reinstatement Of Sacked LG Officials –OSSIEC

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, has dismissed as untrue a report in that the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State capital, had ordered the reinstatement of officials elected in the October 15, 2022 election in the state, urging the public to discountenance what he described as fake news.

Hashim clarified that the appellate court did not make any consequential order in the decision that struck out the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as being speculated in some quarters, noting that the February 22, 2025 local government election scheduled by the commission would go ahead.

He stated: “The reasoning of the Appellate Court was that the suit was filed before the Notice of Election was issued by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).”

