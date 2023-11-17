A’court Declares Zamfara Guber Poll Inconclusive

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday declared inconclusive, the March 18 governorship election in Zamfara State which produced Dauda Lawal as the elected governor. A three-man panel of justices of the Court in a unanimous judgment voided and set aside the declaration of Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a law- fully elected governor.

Justice Sybil Nwaka Gbagi, who read the lead judgment, ordered that fresh elections be conducted at Maradun Local Government Area of the state and in other areas where elections were either cancelled or did not hold at all. The Court further held that the use of IRev information to declare Lawal as governor in the absence of polling units results were unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.

New Telegraph recalls that the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, on September 18, affirmed the election of PDP’s Lawal as the governor of the state, having dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election for lacking in merit.

INEC had declared Lawal winner having scored the law- ful majority votes of 377,726 votes to beat Matawalle, who scored only 311,976 to emerge the first runner-up in the election.