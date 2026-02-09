A’Court Affirms Payment Of N2.5bn To 110 Illegally Sacked Varsity Staff

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed fresh bids by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to stop the implementation of N2.5 billion judgement debt against the university and in favour of the 110 ABU workers unlawfully sacked in 1996.

The Appellate Court, in two separate unanimous judgements of 3- member panel of Justices, ordered CBN to immediately release the N2.5 billion to the former workers without any further delay. In the lead judgements delivered by Justice Okon Abang, the Court of Appeal threatened to impose heavy sanctions against the prime movers of CBN, should the apex bank further refused to release the money kept in its custody since 2018 by ABU for onward payment to the aggrieved workers.

Justice Abang dismissed claims by the CBN that the 110 workers unlawfully sacked by ABU in 1996, but ordered reinstated by the National Industrial Court in Abuja, cannot use garnishee proceedings against it to collect the money.

The court also faulted claims by CBN that the consent of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) must first be obtained by the workers before payments can be effected. Justice Abang held that the workers were right in filing garnishee proceedings against CBN to enforce payments of their entitlement as required by law.

The Court of Appeal scolded the CBN for wasting public fund to engage lawyers to file suit to frustrate the payments of the entitlement to the aggrieved workers. According to the court, the conduct of the CBN in opposing payments of the money was reckless and reprehensible to the workers since ABU had deposited the money to it for the settlement of the judgement debt.

CBN and ABU had in separate appeals challenged the implementation of the judgement of the Industrial Court which ordered ABU to pay the entitlement of the 110 workers having found that they were unlawfully laid off by the Sole Administrator of the University, General Mamman Kontagora in 1996. Justice Rakiya Haastrup of the Industrial Court had on January 27, 2022 issued a “garnishee order absolute,” directing the CBN to pay the judgment sum to the workers from ABU’s funds.