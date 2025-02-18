A’Court Affirms Oba Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

Share

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday upheld the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Delivering judgment on the appeal filed by the monarch on Tuesday, Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-member panel of justices, resolved all 10 grounds of appeal in favour of Oba Olaoye.

This ruling overturns a previous decision by Justice K.A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso, which had on October 25, 2023, nullified Oba Olaoye’s selection and installation as Soun.

Justice Adedokun had ruled that the procedure for his nomination was “irregular, null and void” and did not comply with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958.

The case was initiated by Prince Kabir Olaoye, one of the contestants to the throne, who challenged the process.

However, Oba Olaoye, Chief S.O. Otolorin (Chairperson of the Kingmakers of Soun Chieftaincy), and other members of the chieftaincy committee filed an appeal against the judgment.

A stay of execution was granted by Justice Adedokun, which allowed for Oba Olaoye’s inauguration as Soun of Ogbomoso on December 20, 2023, by Governor Seyi Makinde.

In the notice of appeal filed on November 30, 2023, the appellants argued that the Oyo State High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case, as Prince Kabir Olaoye had not exhausted internal dispute resolution mechanisms stipulated in the Chiefs Law of Oyo State.

They pointed out that the law requires any dispute concerning the selection or appointment of a chief to be referred to the Governor of Oyo State for an inquiry.

Further, the appellants argued that Prince Kabir Olaoye had violated the Chiefs Law by filing the suit prematurely, without presenting his complaint to the governor within the required 21 days after the approval of the appointment.

In her judgment, Justice Nimpar concurred with the appellants’ arguments and held that the lower court had erred in its decision.

She affirmed that the issue of jurisdiction was not applicable and that the Oyo State High Court had overstepped its bounds by ruling on the matter.

Justice Nimpar stated, “We found the appeal meritorious, and the reliefs sought by the appellant were resolved in his favour.

“The decision of the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso is hereby set aside.”

She also awarded a cost of N500,000 against the defendants, which include Prince Kabir Olaoye, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Attorney-General, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ogbomoso North Local Government, and others involved in the case.

Share

Please follow and like us: