A’Court Affirms Oba Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

The Court of Appeal Ibadan yesterday affirmed the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso. Justice K. A. Adedokun of an Oyo State High Court Ogbomoso on October 25, 2023, nullified Olaoye’s selection and installation as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The lower court said the procedure of Olaoye’s nomination was “irregular, null and void”.

However, Delivering judgment on the appeal filed by Olaoye, Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-man panel of justices, resolved the appeal in favour of Olaoye.

The appellate court said the lower court had no jurisdiction to entertain the case. It therefore, set aside the lower court’s judgment and affirmed the selection and installation of Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

