February 9, 2026
A’Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed the six-month suspension slammed on the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate.

The court, in its ruling, said that the Senate acted within its constitutional powers when it suspended Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

In a unanimous judgment on Monday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s parliamentary privilege and constitutional rights were not breached by her suspension.

Details later…

