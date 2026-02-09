A’Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed the six-month suspension slammed on the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate.
The court, in its ruling, said that the Senate acted within its constitutional powers when it suspended Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.
In a unanimous judgment on Monday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s parliamentary privilege and constitutional rights were not breached by her suspension.
Details later…
