ACM to Create Business Opportunities In Africa’s Creative Industry

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) is ready to host its annual event that will serve as a catalyst for growth in the creative economy. In a statement by the founder of ACM, Inya Lawal, this vibrant gathering will provide a platform for collaboration and innovation.

Lawal said the event will take a significant leap forward by placing a strong emphasis on safeguarding intellectual property rights and harnessing the power of technology.

He said the event will partner Paramount Africa, US Consulate Lagos, 21st Century Technologies, Venture Garden Group, The HOW Foundation, WIGWE University, RivExcel, Global Tech Africa, TRAIL, NITDA, ALTA Global Media, FWIFT Nigeria, WIFT Africa, Festival Le Teranga, WIFT Senegal, The Luxury Network, The YD Company, Eden Venture Group, Lagos Continental, Glover Memorial and so many more.

According to him, this collaboration signifies the event’s growing global influence and underscores its commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth within the creative sector. He said: As the Africa Creative Market continues to evolve, it serves as a global stage where Africa’s creative entrepreneurs can shine, capturing the attention of a diverse and discerning audience.

He said: “This gathering not only celebrates the richness and diversity of African creativity but also offers a gateway to lucrative and fulfilling ventures for both local and international investors. “With a focus on intellectual property and technology, the Africa Creative Market is poised to revolutionize the creative industry, creating a lasting impact that extends far beyond the event itself.”