ACL Cancels Football Match Due To Presence Of Slain Statue

“The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved,” it said. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

Footage circulated on social media from inside the stadium showed Sepahan fans protesting the presence of the Soleimani statue, chanting slogans such as “We don’t want politics in football” and “Remove the statue.”

In another video circulated on social media, Iranian fans were seen hurling objects from the stands toward the Soleimani statue in protest of the match’s cancellation.

Soleimani, who led the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in 2020. His legacy is marked by controversy, with the Iranian regime hailing him as a hero while facing a less favourable perception from those outside the Iranian regime.

Photos from the stadium shared on social media showed a bust of Soleimani positioned at the entrance to the pitch which would have been clearly visible to players as they made their way onto the field.

This year’s Asian Champions League marks the first time since 2016 that clubs from Saudi Arabia and Iran have been permitted to compete against each other home and away.

This decision followed the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries in March.

Previously, matches had been played on neutral ground due to strained diplomatic ties, which prevented Saudi nationals from travelling to Iran.