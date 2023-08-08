Achudume Charges Politicians To Embrace Nation Building 

…as Prelate Emeritus Mbang is being laid to rest.

For Nigeria to attain the dream of its founding fathers, those in positions of authority must re-dedicate themselves to nation building and shun all forms of corrupt practices.

The Senior Pastor of the Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume made this known in his homily entitled ‘Rebel In Cassock’ at a programme tagged ‘Night Of Praise’, held in honour of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang CON, at the Shelter Afrique Estate, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, on Monday.

According to him, the late Prelate was very passionate about seeing his country develop, noting that he used his radical approach to Christianity to drive home the need for the liberation of the citizens from hardship.

‘Mbang used his radical approach to Christianity to advocate for freedom from the oppressed and social development for the citizens’.

Apostle Achudume who observed that Nigeria hasn’t changed posited that the country needs more of the likes of Mbang to champion the causes of the masses.

The VLBC Senior Pastor while going down memory lane said that the radical nature of Dr. Mbang actually attracted him to the late Prelate in the 80s, while he served as the President of the Christian Union and NFES.

He added that they both became very close as they maintained a father-son relationship, recalling how he would always tap from Dr. Mbang’s wealth of experience and wisdom each time he visited him from Abeokuta.

Apostle Achudume described late Dr. Mbang as a rebel in the cassock who was very contented, humble and lived a very simple life right till he breathed his last.

‘Mbang was a rebel in the cassock and didn’t seek for fame or wealth but for freedom and liberation of humanity’, adding that his strong desire was to see a one Nigeria.

Apostle Achudume noted that the late Dr. Mbang was a dogged fighter who had confronted leaders like General Ibrahim Babangida, late General Sanni Abacha and ensured that General Abdulsalami Abubakar conducted elections to usher in democratic government within a year.

He Added that his blunt stance on national issues, and forthrightness brought him into contact with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as they both became very Good friends.

Apostle Achudume while appreciating the children of the deceased Eminent Clergyman led by Sir Ini Mbang, for organising a series of programmes in honour of their father, urged them to continue to uphold his sterling legacies.

Dignitaries present at the event include the Deputy Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator. Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, Archbishop Idem Okon, Archbishop Sunday Uko, His Eminence Udo Ekpeyong,Bishop Arabia Umanah, Bishop Imoh Otong, among others.