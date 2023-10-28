ACHONU: Uzodinma Not Interested In A Fair Contest

Chief Athan Achonu is the Imo State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party. He is a former Senator, a businessman and an agronomist. In this chat captured by Steve Uzoechi, he speaks about the November 11 governorship election in Imo and other sundry matters. Excerpts:

Confidence in the system

What I can say is that everyone knows this government hasn’t really campaigned, they do not genuinely believe in soliciting votes from the people. Their major plan, as always, is how to write results. However, this is an off-cycle election and it is believed that a lot of attention will be paid to Imo this time.

That notwithstanding, we are mobilising to have a minimum of 21 persons we call our booth Army, in each polling booth. They will be there until the results are counted and transmitted, and will follow the results through all the levels of collation until a winner is declared. We are not unaware of their antecedents so this time we are going to protect our votes and nothing will happen to them.

The last time, everyone believed the BVAS and IREV and had let our guards down by actually trusting the system to deliver the credible polls they promised, that’s why they were able to hijack the process and do what they did. So we are familiar with him. He didn’t win the Governorship election in Imo, the Supreme Court allocated it to him.

We know the people we are dealing with so nobody should be afraid, we will protect our votes. If I can’t protect the votes, why am I in the race? I’m in this race to win and I have my strategies.

Campaign experiences

I have tried to make my campaign strictly about Imo and Imo people but the antics of the Imo State government is to frustrate every effort at fair campaign and fair contest. Yes, Uzodinma is actually not prepared for a fair contest. Of the more than 16 candidates running for this election, it is only Uzo- dinma’s billboard that is standing in the Owerri metropolis.

The billboard of our party mounted at our office along Wetheral Road was torn down by Uzodinma’s men. Beside imposing a fee of N54m for mounting billboards, everyone in Imo knows that Uzodinma is committed to constricting the civic space and diminishing the likelihood of a fair contest.

Consequently, we have resorted to door-to-door campaigns, defying the odds and getting a positive outcome. In addition, before now, traditional rulers in Imo State were terrified about receiving us in their communities for fear of victimisation. Once they hear you are coming, they scamper away. That was until one courageous monarch received and hosted us without fear, several others have since become more willing to receive us.

Challenges of insecurity

Within the first six months, we will have autonomy in our Local Government Areas. We will conduct the freest and fairest LG election in the history of Imo State. The will of the people will be respected and no matter your political party, if you win the election, you will be declared winner and sworn in. That will be quickly followed by a Bill to the Imo House of Assembly for the setting up of vigilante groups in every LGA in the state. Now with elected LG leadership, they can control and coordinate their security. They will be able to pay salaries of 30 members of the Vigilante that will work with the Police, DSS and NSCDC.

Industrialisation and job creation

The first step to this will be to make available a regular power supply. We will want to power our state. We have gas in abundance in Imo State and the gas companies here owe us that obligation especially now that we have been empowered by law to power our state. We want to hit the ground running, so we have been talking with three different firms who we want to come here and give us enough gas to power our state round the clock.

With adequate power and the rural road responsibility to LGAs taken care of, we will map out six industrial parks, with two for each geopolitical zone in the state. Each zone will get the industrial park that will attend to the needs and enterprise peculiar to the area. For instance, Orlu is known for pharmaceuticals, so somewhere around Ideato North bordering Okigwe, there is this forest there where we want to site the pharmaceutical park. Naturally, Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta axis will be home to the oil and gas park. In Okigwe, where I come from, we have granite and kaolin in abundance, so we set up ceramic industries and tile manufacturing factories there.

Every year, Nigerians import billions of Naira worth of tiles from China and Turkey. When we set up these factories, we are going to free up those funds and deploy them to other pressing needs of our people. I have been talking to Afreximbank, African Development Bank (AfDB) and other agencies so that investors can come in.

As a private individual, I had already completed an agro-park in my community that can employ 2000 people and we are going to get investors to replicate the model in places like Nzerem Ikpem, Ihitte Uboma and other places. The accruable job creation potential of this and the other industrial parks will be enormous. In Owerri, we already have an Industrial Layout along Onitsha Road. We will diligently address the infrastructural challenges they face and address all other issues to ensure that the industrial layout is investment-friendly.

The International Cargo Airport in Owerri has not yet been activated since it was built under Chief Sam Mbakwe. We will activate it and also build an industrial park close to it and around the river so that we can capitalise on the intra-Africa trade.

Similarity to previous polls

No two elections can actually be the same, but I must add quickly that the November 11 governorship election in Imo State would likely be the most important election Imo people have experienced in a long while. In a peculiar way, this election is not just about Imo but about freeing up the South-East of Nigeria. If you understand the fact that it is from Imo State that Anambra, Enugu and even Ebonyi are being attacked by armed assailants, then you will appreciate the seriousness of this election and the need to free up Igboland so that investments can thrive.

The problem of career politicians

The problem we have as a people is that we have people as leaders who do not have any experience or competence in any significant area of endeavour. Not even in business or human or manpower management. These are the people we call career politicians. They are the bane of democratic governance and development in the South- East and indeed Nigeria. The scenario is such that when some people want to build a house or drive a car above their means, they join politics and go and contest an election.

Of course they win the election by the usual shady way, and immediately start building the house and buying cars. The problem had been that for so long we have had no accomplished persons who want to run for public office and give back to society. All we have had are mostly speculators in Government Houses. Take a look at Peter Obi’s tenure in Anambra state and what Alex Otti is doing in Abia state. They are living examples that states can get it right if the right people get the job of governance.

Issue of abandoned projects

Government is a continuum, our politicians like to say, but how many of them actually believe in it. That a project was not initiated by you is not an excuse to abandon and allow it to die. The N15bn turbine project in Mmahu which you said was abandoned since 2006 is quite regrettable. No responsible government will allow such a project to go to waste without engaging the presidency on the urgent need to complete it. It has become the reality of our existence in the Nigerian polity.

I remember I built a health centre at Ohaji-Egbema as part of a contract my company was handling, I finished it under Rochas Okorocha, but because of bad politics, the centre was neither commissioner nor activated for use. Uzodinma is doing exactly the same thing. It is actually inhuman, what is going on at Ohaji-Egbema, the oil base and food basket of Imo state. To find an access road to the place was Herculean when we went there for our campaign. And I asked, what happened to their 13 percent oil derivation?

If their funds were allowed to get to them, there will be development springing up in the area but as usual they won’t, and most of the time, it is their own people that are conniving with the government to rob them.

Investing homeward

To a large extent, I’m Igbocentric. At a time, people thought I couldn’t speak English because I was always communicating in Igbo language. It is the same ideology that I bring to investment. Long before I started running for the governorship of Imo State, I have had my billboards in every Senatorial zone in the South-East preaching the “Aku ruo ulo” mantra, that Igbos should come home and invest. I have a big plan for uniting Igbo land that I cannot discuss in detail yet.

You remember the Catalonians in Spain? When they refused to give them political power in Spain, they closed ranks among themselves, rallied together and developed their homeland to become the envy of the world. Now the Catalonians are literally controlling the economy of Spain. They have become the envy of their nation and they are the better for it. So there have been a lot of things we tried to do at the top but we’re rebuffed, the idea is to bring it home and execute it in Igboland.

For instance, the illegal mining cartel that destroyed Congo is here in our country. At the time in the Senate, I sponsored a Bill to stop illegal mining and forestall the huge consequences of unregulated mining in Nigeria. The Bill was shot down in the Senate, today not a few persons are alluding to the fact that illegal miners now constitute security risks in some parts of the country. So if they reject our developmental inputs at the centre, we can at least make them back home and use them to develop our place.