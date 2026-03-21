Achimugu To Deliver Keynote Address At Miss Nigeria 2026 Dinner

A renowned business leader, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, has been confirmed as the keynote Speaker for the 2026 Patrons and Board Dinner of Miss Nigeria 2026, scheduled for March 22 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Achimugu, who serves as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, is expected to headline the high-profile gathering that will officially open the Miss Nigeria Beauty and Fashion Fair 2026.

Organisers said in a statement signed by Bolatito Adebola, Head Media Relations, Bodex Media Group, on Saturday that the dinner would bring together key players across Nigeria’s fashion, media, and enterprise landscape, including policymakers, creatives, and business leaders.

“With a history spanning over 60 years, the Miss Nigeria pageant remains one of the country’s most enduring cultural platforms, promoting not only beauty but also intellect, leadership, and the socio-cultural impact of Nigerian women.

“This year’s edition, themed “She is Made of More,” aims to spotlight the resilience, versatility, and achievements of women across diverse sectors,” Bolatito said in the statement.

According to the statement, the selection was in recognition of her track record in business leadership and her commitment to women’s empowerment, as her career cuts across engineering, maritime, oil and gas, ICT, and strategic development.

The organiser added that Achimugu is expected to focus on self-discovery, mentorship, and redefining beauty as a blend of purpose, intellect, and impact.

The event will also witness the unveiling of several initiatives designed to boost creativity and enterprise, including the Daily Times Young Fashion Designer of the Year Award, the Green Girl Foundation, and the Miss Nigeria Travelogue.

According to the statement, Achimugu’s participation highlights the growing synergy between leadership, mentorship, and platforms that elevate women’s voices and contributions in Nigeria and beyond.