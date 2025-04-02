Achimugu: Questions Arise Over EFCC’s Selective Justice

Share

Nigeria’s justice system faces renewed scrutiny as businesswoman and philanthropist Aisha Achimugu finds herself at the center of a controversy. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared her wanted, sparking concerns over due process and selective prosecution.

Achimugu, the CEO of Felak Concept Group, is known for her contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth. She has played a significant role in engineering, consultancy, and maritime industries, creating employment and advancing policy reforms.

Beyond business, her philanthropic efforts in education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment have positively impacted many lives.

However, recent actions against her have raised alarms. Despite being out of the country, Achimugu was publicly declared wanted, a move critics argue undermines her right to a fair hearing.

Legal experts and advocacy groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Women in Business Initiative (WiB), have called for transparency and adherence to judicial protocols.

Observers question why Achimugu is being singled out while others implicated in similar cases remain untouched. Additionally, concerns have emerged about the speed with which the EFCC acted, declaring a prominent figure wanted within two weeks of an invitation, despite her ongoing efforts to settle financial obligations tied to her oil blocks.

Sources close to Achimugu suggest that her status as a widow may have made her an easy target. Others speculate on political motives, as she has long been recognized as a bridge between different sectors, advocating for national progress.

Industry stakeholders point to her track record:

Education: Scholarships and school infrastructure development.

Healthcare: Funding medical outreach programs.

Women Empowerment: Job creation and mentorship initiatives.

The controversy raises broader concerns about governance and accountability. Legal experts warn that selective justice could weaken public confidence in the fight against corruption.

Calls are growing for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure fairness in law enforcement, preventing the misuse of anti-corruption agencies for political agendas.

Achimugu has maintained her willingness to cooperate with authorities but insists on a fair and transparent legal process. Advocacy groups urge the government to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system, ensuring that no individual is unfairly targeted.

As Nigeria seeks to strengthen its institutions, the handling of this case will serve as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to justice and equity.

