Achimugu: Group Petitions Tinubu, Urges Restraint From EFCC

The Coalition for Accountability and Good Governance has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over what it described as the unjust treatment of renowned businesswoman and philanthropist, Mrs. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a petition signed by its Secretary, Comrade Martins Emmanuel, the group expressed deep concern over the Commission’s conduct in the case, particularly the circumstances surrounding Mrs Achimugu’s recent declaration as a wanted person.

The coalition condemned what it called a “Sensational media blitz” and the “unlawful night-time invasion” of her Abuja residence by EFCC operatives, describing the actions as raising serious questions about the professionalism, legality, and motive behind the Commission’s approach.

The group urged President Tinubu to intervene immediately to halt what it termed acts of intimidation, restore Mrs Achimugu’s dignity, and ensure that the EFCC adheres strictly to constitutional provisions and the principles of justice.

The petition reads in part, “We write to you as a non-partisan coalition committed to the advancement of accountability, justice, and good governance in our dear country, Nigeria.

“While we commend the unwavering commitment of your administration to the fight against corruption and institutional reform, we are deeply troubled by the EFCC’s handling of the matter involving Mrs. Aisha Achimugu, a respected entrepreneur, philanthropist, and global business leader.

“Our attention has been drawn to her recent declaration as ‘wanted’ under circumstances that do not reflect the principles of fairness, due process, or the rule of law.

“This action, coupled with a media spectacle and an unlawful night-time raid on her home, has cast serious doubt on the motives and professionalism of the Commission.”

The group said that Mrs Achimugu, upon receiving an invitation dated March 4, 2025, from the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zonal Office, promptly responded the following day, notifying the Commission of her medical treatment abroad and respectfully requesting an extension.

Despite this proactive communication which included further correspondence addressed directly to the EFCC Chairman and duly acknowledged the Commission declared her wanted on March 15, 2025, without what the coalition described as reasonable justification or the exhaustion of civil procedures.

“What followed was even more alarming,” the group noted. “EFCC operatives, in clear violation of the agency’s publicly stated policy against night operations, stormed her residence under the cover of darkness without a valid court warrant.

Her elderly mother, young children, family members, and domestic staff were subjected to undue harassment, intimidation, and public embarrassment.

Valuables were carted away in an operation that resembled a staged media trial rather than a legitimate investigation.”

The coalition further expressed concern over the broader implications of the EFCC’s actions, arguing that criminalizing an individual who has not been indicted by any court of law undermines the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and sends a damaging message to both local and international investors.

“Mrs. Achimugu has earned a reputation for integrity and social impact, through her significant contributions to nation-building, enterprise development, and philanthropy,” the group stated. “Subjecting her to public shaming without due process is not only unjust but harmful to the country’s economic and reputational interests.”

The petition concluded by calling on President Tinubu to direct the EFCC to recommit to the rule of law and proper procedure, warning against what it described as a troubling pattern of media sensationalism, reckless declarations, and extra-judicial tactics by the Commission.

The group also referenced the ongoing controversy surrounding the EFCC’s handling of the case involving former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as another example of what it sees as an erosion of public trust and institutional integrity.

“We strongly condemn the unjust treatment meted out to Mrs. Aisha Achimugu and her family. We respectfully call for your intervention to ensure the immediate cessation of all forms of intimidation against her, the restoration of her dignity, and a clear directive to the EFCC to adhere strictly to constitutional provisions and the tenets of justice,” the statement concluded.

